Colorado reports first human case of H5 bird flu in US in poultry worker



A man working with infected poultry in Colorado has been reported as the first official human case of H5 bird flu in the United States, the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday.

The man reported feeling tired for a few days but has since recovered and is being treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, the CDC said.

The CDC says the risk is lower for the general public, but higher for those who work with birds.

According to the Denver Post, after the man tested positive through a nasal swab, scientists said the virus was present in his nose but did not cause an infection.

Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said, “We may never know if this person was really infected, meaning the virus was replicating in his body, or the virus was transiently present in his nose and was removed through a nasal swab test.” ” Said, according to the newspaper.

Although surface contamination is possible, the CDC states that “the appropriate public health response at this time is to consider it an infection and to take steps to contain and treat it.”

Since its inception in late 2021, the CDC has been monitoring bird flu outbreaks, which have been found in commercial and home garden birds in 29 states and wild birds in 34 states.

This is the first known case of more than 2,500 people with exposure risk tracked by the CDC.

Others in Colorado who have come in contact with infected birds are also being re-examined as a precaution.

Last December, a bird watcher in their backyard in the United Kingdom tested positive for bird flu. The patient had no symptoms. And in China, a 4-year-old boy was the first to be infected Infection With the Avian Influenza H3N8 strain, Chinese health authorities said Tuesday.

Infected birds spread the virus through their saliva, feces, and mucus, and can infect humans through the eyes, nose, mouth, or breath.

Cases can range from mild to severe and can even lead to death.

It is rare for the H5N1 virus to spread from person to person, the CDC said.