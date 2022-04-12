Colorado suspect dead in shootout with police, K-9 dog also killed



A Colorado suspect has died after a gunfight with police, and a K-9 officer has also been killed.

The incident began at 11 a.m. Monday when Manitou Springs Police Department officials and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue because of reports of a man threatening others with a firearm.

Shortly afterwards, officers and deputies contacted the suspect. During that interaction, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement personnel, according to an event summary released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect at least once and fired from their duty weapon, authorities said.

Officers and deputies immediately began saving lives until medical personnel arrived, however, according to police summary, the suspect died on the spot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s K9 was shot dead during the incident. No other deputy or officer was injured in the incident.

Concerned officers and deputies have been kept on administrative leave as per the policy of their department.

Under Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the main investigating agency for the shooting involving this officer, according to the agency. All information regarding the fatal ball investigation will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Information about the law enforcement officers and deputies involved in the incident will come from their respective agencies.

