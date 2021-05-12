Colt Brennan, Former University of Hawaii Quarterback, Dies at 37
Colt Brennan, a former University of Hawaii quarterback who tied or broke dozens of N.C.A.A. soccer information, died early Tuesday morning at a hospital in Newport Seashore, Calif., in response to his father and the college. He was 37.
Mr. Brennan was admitted to Hoag Hospital Newport Seashore on Monday after he ingested a substance believed to comprise fentanyl, in response to the police and his father, Terry Brennan. Colt Brennan had not too long ago completed a four-month course of therapy at a rehabilitation middle and was making an attempt to recuperate from a substance use dysfunction, his father stated.
“We’re simply making an attempt to place the items collectively and making an attempt to determine what occurred,” he stated.
Mr. Brennan’s dying surprised faculty soccer followers and his former coaches and teammates, who recalled his pinpoint accuracy on the sphere, his assured persona, and his love for Hawaii, the place he turned a star. Followers would camp out in a single day to get his autograph. Mr. Brennan would stroll into class and see college students ready with luggage of memorabilia for him to signal.
“In my 42 years of being concerned on this program, I don’t assume there’s ever been a participant who’s been extra impactful on and off the sphere than Colt Brennan,” Wealthy Miano, a former assistant coach for the workforce, stated in an announcement. “On a nationwide scale, he took this program to a spot that it’s by no means been. Colt was the impetus of the best days in University of Hawaii historical past.”
Colton James Brennan was born on Aug. 16, 1983, in Laguna Seashore, Calif. He adored soccer as a baby and described his dedication to the game as a close to obsession.
“I beloved the sport a lot that it managed my complete life,” Mr. Brennan stated in a 2007 interview with The New York Instances. “My complete life revolved round soccer. After I did good in soccer, I used to be blissful. If I wasn’t doing good in soccer, I used to be depressing.”
Mr. Brennan attended the University of Colorado Boulder and joined the soccer workforce as a walk-on in 2003, however in January 2004, a feminine neighbor accused him of sexual assault, indecent publicity, housebreaking and felony trespass.
A jury convicted him of illegal sexual contact that September, however a decide later dismissed the cost and Mr. Brennan was as a substitute discovered responsible of second-degree housebreaking and first-degree felony trespass. He spent per week in jail in 2005.
“What I did that night time, I tousled,” Mr. Brennan advised The Instances. “I made a serious lapse in judgment. I used to be cocky. I used to be boastful. However I didn’t commit a criminal offense. I had no dangerous intentions.”
He left Colorado and performed briefly at Saddleback School in California. He transferred in 2005 to Hawaii, the place he turned decided to begin over and show his value.
“It was my getaway, my escape,” he stated.
He embraced the Hawaiian ethos of humility and took three semesters of Samoan as a solution to bond together with his offensive linemen, who have been all of Polynesian descent. He braided his hair as a nod to his 4 beginning receivers, who have been often known as the Dreadheads.
In 2006, he set what was then an N.C.A.A. report for landing passes — 58 — in a single season, elevating the chance that he could be recruited by the N.F.L. after his junior 12 months.
As an alternative, he stayed on for his remaining 12 months. The Rainbow Warriors completed the season 12-0 and made their solely soccer bowl sequence look, within the Sugar Bowl, towards Georgia on Jan. 1, 2008. Mr. Brennan was a Heisman Trophy finalist that season.
Within the 2008 N.F.L. draft, Mr. Brennan was picked up by Washington. He was a backup for 2 years earlier than signing with the Oakland Raiders, however he was lower earlier than the common season started.
In 2010, he was concerned in a automotive crash that broke his collarbone and ribs, triggered head trauma, and resulted in blood clots that will plague him the remaining of his life, his father stated.
After the accident, he relied on a cane and wore a leg brace, Terry Brennan stated.
The youthful Mr. Brennan moved again to Hawaii after his soccer profession ended and had been residing there till just a few months in the past when he returned to California to get therapy for his disabilities and his dependancy issues, his father stated.
Mr. Brennan tried to enroll in a detox facility over the weekend however was turned away as a result of it was full, his father stated. After that, he met with some individuals at a resort room and ingested the medication.
Along with his father, Mr. Brennan’s survivors embrace his mom, Betsy Brennan, and his sisters, Carrera Shea and Chanel Brewster.
Peter Thamel contributed reporting and Kitty Bennett contributed analysis.
