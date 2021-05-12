Colt Brennan, a former University of Hawaii quarterback who tied or broke dozens of N.C.A.A. soccer information, died early Tuesday morning at a hospital in Newport Seashore, Calif., in response to his father and the college. He was 37.

Mr. Brennan was admitted to Hoag Hospital Newport Seashore on Monday after he ingested a substance believed to comprise fentanyl, in response to the police and his father, Terry Brennan. Colt Brennan had not too long ago completed a four-month course of therapy at a rehabilitation middle and was making an attempt to recuperate from a substance use dysfunction, his father stated.

“We’re simply making an attempt to place the items collectively and making an attempt to determine what occurred,” he stated.

Mr. Brennan’s dying surprised faculty soccer followers and his former coaches and teammates, who recalled his pinpoint accuracy on the sphere, his assured persona, and his love for Hawaii, the place he turned a star. Followers would camp out in a single day to get his autograph. Mr. Brennan would stroll into class and see college students ready with luggage of memorabilia for him to signal.

“In my 42 years of being concerned on this program, I don’t assume there’s ever been a participant who’s been extra impactful on and off the sphere than Colt Brennan,” Wealthy Miano, a former assistant coach for the workforce, stated in an announcement. “On a nationwide scale, he took this program to a spot that it’s by no means been. Colt was the impetus of the best days in University of Hawaii historical past.”