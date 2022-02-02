World

Columbia-Greene Humane Society reopening lobby to visitors

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be reopening their lobby to visitors. The lobby reopens on Saturday, February 5.

The shelter closed their lobby on December 30 due to to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. All adoptions, surrenders and other services were performed by appointment only.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. Masks are required for all visitors to enter the shelter.

