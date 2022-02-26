World

Columbia Psychiatry Head Jeffrey Lieberman Suspended Over Tweet – Gadget Clock

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Columbia Psychiatry Head Jeffrey Lieberman Suspended Over Tweet – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Columbia Psychiatry Head Jeffrey Lieberman Suspended Over Tweet – Gadget Clock

Columbia Psychiatry Head Jeffrey Lieberman Suspended Over Tweet – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1145153873

Columbia University suspended the head of its psychiatry department Wednesday night after comments he made on Twitter about a model’s skin color, calling her a “freak of nature.”

The university said in a statement that Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman was removed from his position as psychiatrist-in-chief at New York Presbyterian Hospital effective immediately. The punishment came after Lieberman said in a tweet about model Nyakim Gatwech that “whether a work of art or a freak of nature, she’s a beautiful sight to behold.”

The tweet garnered a strong negative reaction, as people blasted it as sexist and racist.

In an interview Wednesday night, Gatwech said “Coming from somebody with so much power, that was so disappointing. I was like, this is straight up racism.”

According to the New York Times, Lieberman apologized to his colleagues in an email, saying that he is “deeply ashamed” of his comments.

“An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough,” the email read. “I’ve hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time regain your trust.”

Lieberman was responding to a post that called Gatwech “the most beautiful among the black beauties” and made the wildly false claim that she was in the Guinness Book of World Records for “having the darkest skin ever seen.”

In an Instagram post, Gatwech said that she has had to deny that rumor numerous times, even after the Guinness World Records stated that it doesn’t keep track of skin tone.

READ Also  As Rittenhouse Awaits Verdict, Man Shot by Kenosha Officer Heals Slowly

“I can’t imagine it’s even possible to know who’s the lightest or darkest person on the planet!” Gatwech said in the post. “I love my dark skin and my nickname “Queen of Dark,” but I’ve never said I’m the darkest person on earth.”

Lieberman’s Twitter account has been taken down since the comments were made.

#Columbia #Psychiatry #Jeffrey #Lieberman #Suspended #Tweet #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  top Most Wanted gangster Kala Jathedi Who Used to be snuggler

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment