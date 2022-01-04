“Combo” of Covaxin and Covishield Vaccines Increases Antibody Response Four-fold

Arora said that more than 80 per cent people in the country have been naturally infected with the virus, more than 90 per cent adults have received at least one anti-Covid-19 vaccine and 65 per cent have been fully immunised.

Kovid-19 vaccines: Taking a combination of Covaccine and CoviShield vaccines as the first and second doses is four times more effective. According to a study conducted by city-based AIG Hospitals with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation. AIG’s press release said on Monday that the study was conducted to check the antibody response as well as determine the safety profile of the combination of Covishield and Covaccine.

D Nageswara Reddy, head of AIG Hospitals, said the most important finding of the study was that the spike-protein neutralizing antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than those in the same vaccine groups.

Dr Reddy, one of the researchers involved in the study, said, “The spike-protein neutralizing antibodies are the ones that kill the virus and reduce overall infectivity. We found that when the first and second doses were of different vaccines, the spike-protein antibody response was four times greater than when the two-dose of the same vaccine was administered.”

He said the findings are particularly important when considering a third additional dose, which aims to elicit a stronger antibody response and help kill the virus.

Reddy said the mixed dose could certainly boost neutralizing antibodies to these spike-proteins and would enhance the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron form as well. Study results suggest that a combination of COVID-19 vaccines (Covidshield and Covaccine) provides high antibody response and is safe as well.

Increase in cases is a sign of third wave – experts: Dr. NK Arora, Chairman, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Kovid-19 Working Group has said that the daily cases of corona virus in major cities of India account for more than 50 percent of the cases of Omicron form and last The sharp rise in cases in a week points to a third wave of the global pandemic, as is being seen in many other countries.

Arora told PTI that cases of Omicron have been found in most of the states of the country. He said that the daily cases in major cities and surrounding areas account for more than 50 per cent of the new form of the virus. He said, “The sharp increase in the cases of Kovid-19 in the last one week indicates a third wave, which is also being seen in many other countries of the world.” However, he emphasized that people need to panic. is not needed.