Comcast and UK subsidiary Sky are reportedly launching smart TVs

According to recent reports, Comcast is planning to offer TVs running its software in at least two regions. Etiquette And The Financial Times.

In the US, the TV will reportedly be branded as the XClass TV. Originally manufactured by Hisense, the 43- and 50-inch sets will run Comcast’s X1 operating system, which is already found on its set-top boxes and Xfinity Flex streaming boxes. An Xfinity landing site confirms the “XClass TV” branding, while the FAQ Etiquette Says they will “aggregate your favorite apps, live channels, and on demand movies and shows all together in one place.”

“Apps, Live Channels & On Demand Movies & Shows all in one place”

Meanwhile in the UK, Comcast subsidiary Sky is reportedly planning to launch smart TVs of its own. TheftThe report does not mention which operating system these TVs are likely to run. Sky already operates its Sky Q platform in the country, which currently runs on set-top boxes and shows satellite broadcasts along with streamed videos from services like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Comcast declined to comment Etiquette on its report. In the UK, Sky confirmed that it is always exploring new technologies, but declined to comment on “product rumours”.

As Etiquette Note, this initiative appears to be Comcast’s attempt to protect itself as customers turn away from traditional cable and satellite plans in favor of streaming services. By offering a platform that competes with the likes of Roku, Comcast will be able to maintain its direct relationships with customers. It can then aggregate content from other streaming providers with its own Peacock and Zumo streaming services.

Controlling the viewing platform gives Comcast and its subsidiaries the ability to negotiate with streaming providers to provide them with better prominence on their platforms. foot notes. Netflix in particular has been known to pay producers to put dedicated shortcut buttons on their remotes, and Etiquette Reportedly, the X-Class TV’s remote will have shortcut buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Peacock.

As well as smart TVs in the UK, Sky is reportedly testing a version of its Sky Q service that runs entirely over the Internet, rather than satellite. ispview Report. The plans were first announced in 2017, and the company has already launched similar products in European countries such as Germany, but is yet to announce an official launch in the UK.

Without an official announcement, it is uncertain when the TVs might hit the market in any country. But in the UK, Sky is planning a launch event on October 7, when it’s teasing that “something magical is coming.”

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, the parent company of The Verge.