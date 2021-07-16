Comdey Show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ To Telecast Again On 21 August – ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to be on air again, will be broadcast from 21 August!

Mumbai. The comedy TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show is all set to go on air once again. The last time the show went off air during the pregnancy of comedian Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath. According to a report, Kapil’s show is again making a comeback to entertain the audience. The report claims that the show will now return on August 21.

The show will return from August 21

Some reports claimed that the show will be on air again from July 25. However, it was later postponed. Now a report in Telly Chakkar states that ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show will return from August 21, 2021.

Also read: Kapil Sharma acted for Sunny Deol’s superhit film ‘Gadar’, director cut the scene

Rumors of Archana Puran Singh leaving the show

A few days ago there was a rumor that Archana Puran Singh would not be back in ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show. It is said that he has left the show. However, during an interview, it was clarified to Archana that there is no such thing. Whenever the show comes, she will be seen sitting on her chair.

Also read: When Kapil Sharma lost consciousness while intoxicated, he was accused of misbehaving with actresses

Sunil Grover will not join Kapil’s team show

There have been speculations about comedian Sunil Grover, who was a part of Kapil Sharma’s show in the past, that he will make a comeback. But till now there is no hope of working with Kapil and Sunil. A few days back, in an interview, Sunil had said that there are no plans to work with the two. However, he said that if a project like this happens, they will definitely be seen together.

Kapil Sharma becomes father for the second time

Significantly, while giving information about his show being off air, Kapil Sharma had told that he has to spend time with his wife at home and prepare for the welcome of the second child. Baby boy was born on February 1, 2021 at Kapil’s house. They named their child Trishaan. Before this, they have a daughter named Anayra. Anaira was born on December 10, 2019. Let us tell you that Kapil married his girlfriend Ginni in November 2018.