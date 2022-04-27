Comeback Grizzlies rally again from big deficit for 3-2 lead over Timberwolves



The Memphis Grizzlies continue to prove that no deficit is too deep to get them back on track.

And Ja Morant is getting tired of playing from behind, no matter how good the win looks. He wants to see the Grizzlies start the way they did in their easiest win of the series in Game 2.

“Don’t give them too many lives,” Morant said. “Go ahead and come out and play hard. Play with strength. Start early. The last three games, we didn’t play our basketball. The shots didn’t fall, but we fought. I’m personally, I’m going through it all. “

The NBA’s most advanced player scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including the last 13 of Memphis, leaving Grizzlies 9:38 with a 13-point deficit remaining. Morant’s final bucket, a layup with a second left, gave Memphis a 111-109 win and a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

The deficit was half of the 26-point deficit on the way back from Memphis, not counting the 25-point deficit in the third game, winning Game 3. This tied Grizzlies’ franchise record for the biggest comeback win.

According to ESPN, this makes Memphis the first NBA team to post multiple comeback wins in the singles playoff series after trailing by four points in the fourth quarter. The Miami Hits in 2020 are the only other team to have surpassed the double-digit deficit twice in the fourth quarter single post season.

Ben says there is no exit to this grizzly.

“We landed on our home field, we landed late,” Bane said. “Their players are talking ‘Oh, they’re going to fold, they’re going to fold.’ I knew it wasn’t happening, and we just moved away, believed, and got what we wanted, got some stops, and was able to make some shots that stretched. “

Minnesota led 99-88 with a score of just 23-10 at 6:43 in the final, and Memphis outscored the Timberwolves 34-27 in the final quarter. Grizzlies also outscored the Wolves 18-10 in the fourth and 10 offensive rebounds to take a 12-0 lead in second-chance points.

The biggest was Brandon Clarke giving a Miss 3 tip from Tyus Jones where Morant snatched it before his solo 3 of the game was knocked out. This gave Memphis its first lead since the first quarter.

The Wolves missed 4 of an extended 14 on the fourth, part of an ugly shooting night where Memphis Dunk clinched and missed a wide-open 3-pointer. Morant, the NBA Rookie of the Year for 2020, was 9 out of 22 for the game, and Dillon Brooks came out on his own in the fourth quarter, 3 out of 3 – 10 out of 18.

These two are the youngest team in the NBA this season, and the inexperience between those young and the intense stress of the post-season has certainly played a role in this series. Minnesota can easily see the statistics and be sure that this is a series that wolves should clean up.

Instead, Memphis is looking to win its first series since 2015 with a 3-2 series lead in Game 6 on Friday night.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch said: “There’s no doubt about it, but all the credit goes to Memphis.”