Comedian, activist Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to support veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON — Comedian and activist Jon Stewart joined lawmakers Wednesday to support veterans exposed to burn pits on overseas bases.

Veterans groups say these pits used to incinerate hazardous materials are to blame for an alarming rise in cancer and respiratory illnesses in veterans. Many have to fight to get benefits.

A new bill called the Honoring Our Pact Act would provide health benefits to 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to the pits.

“The learning curve of this country over how we treat our veterans when they come home from war is so painfully slow,” Stewart said. “I’ve been waiting for this day for them.”

The House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.

