Comedian Bharti and Harsh’s love story was seen on the set of Hunarbaaz, herself also became emotional and Harsh’s tears also spilled

Bharti Singh is a standup comedian as well as hosts shows. These days she is hosting the show ‘Hunarbaaz’ with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Participants in this show come to show their skills. The judges of this show are Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. The promo of the upcoming episode of the show is out. In which Bharti is crying and Harsh is also getting emotional. Parineeti and Karan are seen silencing them.

Actually, both got emotional after seeing the act of 5 talents who came on the show. On the 5th Hunarbaaz stage, Harsh and Bharti’s love story was tried to reach the people through dance. The journey from their friendship to marriage was beautifully presented by these talents. These skills showed through their act that despite being completely different, both are the best couple. Along with Bharti and Harsh, the judges also liked this act very much.

Let us tell you that Harsh and Bharti are really a perfect couple. The love story of both is very special and different. The two met during Comedy Circus. Harsh used to write scripts for Bharti. Then the two became friends. Remembering that time, once Bharti pulled up Harsh fiercely.

Bharti had told that he was the scriptwriter in it. Whose script he used to write, he used to get out of the show. He has even got Kapil Sharma out. One team out the other team out, then the director told me Harsh will write for you now. After that I got scared. I said that I am new, I have also taken a loan. If I am out, who will pay the loan?”

Further, Bharti praised Harsh and told that as Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohu is cute, in the same way it was also a little cute. I said let’s see the script. Harsh wrote the script for me for the first time and I was thrown out.