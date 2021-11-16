Comedian Bharti Singh Body Transformation know her weight loss secret. Bharti Singh Body Transformation Know her journey on weight loss

Entertainment

Popular TV star and comedian Bharti Singh is in the news this time due to her new look. Bharti Singh has made fun of her overweight many times in The Kapil Sharma Show. Even in the beginning of her career, Bharti Singh had to suffer many times due to being overweight. But this time Bharti Singh has surprised everyone with her new look. Recently Bharti Singh has revealed that she has reduced her weight by 15 kg in a few months.

For this, Bharti Singh did not resort to any kind of workout and gym. Rather, Bharti Singh has made herself fit by following a right kind of diet. Bharti Singh has shared new pictures with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The hard work that Bharti Singh has shown with her body in these pictures is quite surprising.

Bharti Singh is wearing a red shimmery outfit in her new picture. Also kept her hair open. Husband Harsh is wearing a suit while twinning with Limbachiyaa. Sharing this picture, Bharti Singh wrote in the caption that stronger than before. This picture of Bharti Singh is being liked a lot on the internet.

Recently Bharti Singh had said about her weight loss that I am from Punjab, so I like to eat bread by putting a lot of butter on it. Like laying a sheet on the bed. Bharti Singh told that she eats food properly. And after 7 o’clock in the evening she stops eating. Bharti Singh’s earlier weight was 91 kg.

At present, his weight is now 76 kg. Bharti Singh herself is very happy with this body transformation. Bharti Singh has reduced her weight in this way by taking the help of intermittent fast. See here this picture of Bharti Singh, on which many celebs are also sharing their reaction.

