Comedian Bharti Singh called herself poor and Mithun Chakraborty pulled her like this see VIDEO

A funny video of Bharti Singh has surfaced, Mithun Chakraborty is seen enjoying her. This video of Bharti is becoming very viral on social media.

The reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ coming on Colors TV is in a lot of discussions these days. The show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. At the same time, Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra play the role of judges in this show. Along with this, the hosts and judges are often seen joking on the sets of the show. Meanwhile, a BTS video from the sets of the show has surfaced, in which Bharti Singh can be seen chit-chatting with the judges.

In this BTS video, Mithun can be seen pulling up Bharti. In this video Bharti Singh says that she fools people with Instagram filters to earn money. She asks Mithun to support her and says that a ‘poor man’ like him can earn some money. Responding to which Mithun Chakraborty says ‘You poor? You work alone as much as we all work together.

After this reply, Bharti’s face turns red with anger. This funny video of Bharti Singh is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Also, the fans are laughing a lot seeing this.

It is worth noting that the talent based reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ was launched on Colors only last month. The show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Let us tell you, both are going to be parents for the first time and Bharti is also working during pregnancy. Recently, Bharti Singh’s baby shower was also done on the set of the same show. A video of which was shared by the channel on its Instagram handle.

Let us tell you, Bharti Singh shared a first video from the set of this show started in her pregnancy, in which she said ‘I have reached the set. I am a little scared that I am shooting in this condition too’. Referring to her pregnancy during this time, Bharti further said, ‘I am getting a lot of love on the set and I am surrounded by my team and family. So, there is no need for me to worry’.

Bharti Singh said about this video that as soon as she shared this video, her family warned her that any accident could happen on the sets. To which she said ‘I want to change all these thoughts along with my mother and I will become India’s first pregnant anchor’.