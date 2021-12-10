Comedian Bharti Singh pregnant she expecting first baby husband haarsh limbachiyaa happy. Comedian Bharti Singh pregnant husband Harsh Lambachia very happy

Comedian Bharti Singh has shared many of her pictures on Instagram. After this it is being speculated whether Bharti Singh is pregnant. Bharti Singh has expressed her desire many times that she wants to become a mother. Even while hosting the show several times on stage, she has even pulled up her husband Harsh Lambachia for this. But now it is believed that Bharti Singh has moved towards a new journey in her life in the new year.

According to the news of a website, Bharti Singh is pregnant. Currently, she is focusing on her health by taking a break from work. It is the early time of Bharti Singh’s pregnancy, due to which she is not yet sharing this information with the media and fans that she is pregnant. This is the reason why Bharti and Harsh do not want to bring this news to everyone right now.

Bharti and Harsh want to focus on their own child at this time. So that there is no problem in early pregnancy. It is also coming out in media reports that Bharti Singh has also taken a break from The Kapil Sharma Show for some time. Bharti Singh also cannot take long hours away from work.

It has also been said in the report that on her own pregnancy, Bharti Singh has said that neither I will deny nor confirm it. Whenever the right time comes on this, I will openly talk about it. Bharti Singh has said that I cannot hide it. This is not something to hide. Bharti has said that whenever she wants to reveal her pregnancy, she will make it public. It is possible that fans can get information at the beginning of the new year that Bharti and Harsh are going to become parents in the new year. Till then fans will have to wait for it.

