Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is returning to the big screen, will work in the film of veteran director Nandita Das

Kapil Sharma is going to play a food delivery rider in the new film. Shahana will play the role of his wife in this film.

World famous comedian Kapil Sharma was recently seen on the OTT platform. After which Kapil is now going to return to the big screen very soon. Kapil Sharma is going to be the hero of writer-director Nandita Das’s next film. Kapil’s heroine will be Shahana Goswami in this film. Nandita Das herself has given this information through social media.

Nandita Das has made a tweet, in which she is seen with 4 people including Kapil Sharma, his wife. Captioning this photo, the actress wrote, “Your order has been taken.” Along with this, Kapil Sharma has also shared the picture and told his fans about the upcoming film.

Kapil Sharma is going to play the role of a food delivery rider in this film. Shahana will play the role of his wife in this film. It is being told that the shooting of this film will be done in Bhubaneswar and Odisha. The shooting of the film will start soon.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Nandita Das told that she had never seen Kapil Sharma’s show before. One day the pop up of Kapil’s show came in his phone. The actress said, “Kapil is like a common man in whom I can see a wonderful actor. I am looking forward to working with him and Shahana.”

On the other hand, Kapil is also very happy about his upcoming film. Kapil says that he has seen Nandita both as an actor and as a director. She sees things in a very different way. Along with this, Kapil said that the audience will get to see his different form in this film. He is very excited about this film.

Let us tell you that even before this Kapil Sharma was seen on the big screen in the years 2015 and 2017. His first film was ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ directed by Abbas Mustan and after that he appeared in the film ‘Firangi’.