Comedian Kevin Hart coming to Palace Theatre





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on March 11. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

Hart is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has been in films such as “Fatherhood,” “Jumanji” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Hart is scheduled tp perform at both 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted during the performances.

Ticket prices range from $129 to $59 and are available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website or at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

According to the Palace Theatre website, masks are still requited to be worn in the theatre. However, this event is not requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.