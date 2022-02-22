Comedian Munawwar Farooqui will face-to-face with Kangana Ranaut, this is the prisoner number 2 of Kangana’s jail

Alt Balaji on Tuesday revealed the second confirmed contestant of Lock Up, Munawwar Farooqui. Munawwar Farooqui has been mired in controversy for quite some time now. The comedian will be jailed for 72 days in Kangana Ranaut’s jail along with 15 other contestants. The makers had earlier shared that Nisha Rawal will be one of the contestants of the show. Both Munawwar and Kangana are famous for their cool attitude, so after the announcement of Munawwar Farooqui’s name, the audience is eagerly waiting for the show.

Munavvar’s name has been announced through the teaser. The stand-up comedian is seen setting his mic for the performance, during which some people pick him up and throw him inside the jail. The voice-over states that Munawwar is now in lock up, and has to play the ‘atrocious game’ to survive. He is then seen wearing the orange jumpsuit that prisoners often wear in America. The caption of this video reads, “Shows have been canceled, what will happen to their plans in lock up? #LockUp Streaming from February 27th, Live Free.”

More than a dozen shows on Munawwar were canceled in 2021 due to threats from right-wing groups. He also spent a month in jail for “insulting Hindu deities” during one of his shows earlier this year. The stand-up found support from his colleagues as he termed the treatment he had been treated as unfair. He had said that he was thrown in jail for a joke he had never made up.

Talking about his association with Lock Up, Munawar says, “Lock Up is going to be a one-of-a-kind show as I believe it has the potential to make a big difference to the Indian OTT content. Though it is going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that I will be seen in the real set up in this show.

Also after the announcement of Nisha Rawal’s name, she told indianexpress.com exclusively that she wants the world to know the real Nisha through the show. She said how people keep talking about that ‘one episode’ of her life with her ex-husband, “I know it’s a bold show and people want controversy but I am more than that. During my first interaction with the makers, I was taken aback by what they have planned for the show, and what they are expecting from me. I have always been skeptical about reality shows but I knew this was the time when they would get to know me better as they would follow me round the clock.”

Let us tell you that in this show of host Kangana Ranaut, 16 controversial contestants will be jailed for 72 days. The promos of the show have promised a lot of action and even hinted that the contestants will have to uncover their darkest secrets to survive the game. Lock Up will be streamed 24X7 on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

