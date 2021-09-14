Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after battling cancer privately for nine years

Comedian Norm MacDonald died on Tuesday after battling cancer personally for the past nine years.

His death was confirmed to Deadline by his management team at Brillstein Entertainment.

Longtime production partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, 61, was with him when he passed. He told Deadline that MacDonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade, but has been adamant about keeping his diagnosis from family, friends and fans.

He was most proud of his comedy, said Hoekstra. ‘He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way viewers or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure humour. He once wrote that ‘a joke should be caught by surprise, it should never go astray.’ He certainly never strayed. Norm will be greatly missed.’

The famous comedian was best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he served as a cast member from 1993– 1998 and as the show’s anchor in its Weekend Update segment.

Macdonald began his comedy career performing on the circuit of comedy clubs in Canada, where he developed his signature deadpan style. He was a contestant on Star Search in 1990 and secured his first television writing job on The Dennis Miller Show.

He then wrote for Roseanne from 1992–1993 before joining the SNL cast.

Chevy Chase, the creator of SNL’s Weekend Update, named McDonald as the best anchor to host the segment. Macdonald’s time at the helm of Weekend Update took popular news commentary away from Chase’s slapstick comedy to the politically charged scathing approach seen today.

He was known for his strong commentary on OJ Simpson, despite the precedent reported by NBC executives to tone it down. He is believed to have been fired from the show in 1999 due to his sharp humorous criticism. It is also alleged that this was one of the few decisions about the show that was not left to producer Lorne Michaels.

The stand-up comedian launched two unsuccessful sitcoms in the early 2000s: Norm and A Minute with Stan Hooper. But his career was eventually revived as he starred in a long list of popular movies and television shows till 2020.

Macdonald often starred alongside fellow former SNL cast members in his films such as Billy Madison starring Adam Sandler, The Animals starring Rob Schneider, Dirty Work with Chevy Chase and Dr. Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy.

Macdonald has been embroiled in controversy over comments he made about the #MeToo movement during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

McDonald said he was glad the #MeToo movement had slowed down a bit, claiming that People used to get a second chance, but the #MeToo movement gave ‘no apology’.

McDonald said he arrived early to tape a segment, just hours after telling The Hollywood Reporter he wanted Louis CK and Roseanne Barr to get together and admire because they lost everything in the #MeToo movement. Had given. These comments made senior producers on The Tonight Show cry, they said READ Also Bitcoin is not useful without knowing about 'satoshi'

Macdonald stated that he and Fallon agreed that he would not do the show because the brand would not suffer, when Fallon revealed the employees distress that Macdonald would appear.

Macdonald said he had added Louis CK, who was accused of sexual misconduct, and Roseanne Barr, who was fired from his show in May for racist comments, to talk about whether happened.

“There are very few people who have gone through what they have in one day, losing everything,” he said.

‘Of course, people will go, “What about the victims?” But you know what? The victims did not have to go through this.

Macdonald was criticized online for his comments, who thought he was dismissive of people who had revealed themselves to be victims of sexual assault, and by others who criticized his comments as a defense of CK and Barr. Saw it as an attempt.

He then went to Howard Stern’s radio show and told him that his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had been canceled because his comments on the social movement made senior producers cry.

He later apologized for his comments. Tweet: ‘Both Roseanne and Louis have been great friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I will never defend their actions. If my words make it seem like I am belittling the pain their victims have felt to this day, I am deeply sorry.’

According to his IMDB page, the Canadian star was slated to voice Grandpa in an “animated re-imagining of one of the largest wildfire evacuations in Canadian history,” titled “Back Home Again,” which is currently posted. – is in production.

He was scheduled to perform at the New York City Comedy Festival on November 11–14.

Ever since the shocking news of McDonald’s death broke, friends and fans have taken to Twitter to share their heartache.

Conan O’Brien tweeted: ‘I’m absolutely devastated about Norm MacDonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice ever and was so relentless and irresistibly funny. I will never laugh so loudly again. I am very sad for all of us today.’

Posted by Fellow Canadian Comedian Eugene Levy Twitter: ‘Today the world lost a very funny man. We miss him already. RIP Norm Macdonald.’

shared by Seth MacFarlane heartfelt tribute Writing: ‘To so many people in comedy, I included, no one was more fun than Norm Macdonald. You always hoped that he would turn around after he was done, just so you could hear his stories and laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I will miss her.’

McDonald made a guest appearance on Family Guy.

Canadian star Dave Foley tweeted: ‘Can’t believe Norm MacDonald is dead. Met him for the first time in the mid-80s. I thought he was too funny to be successful. I was half right. My deepest condolences to his family, close friends and his fans. #ripNorm’

