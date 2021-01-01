Comedian Russell Peters says Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting and digs into her acting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only on the list of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood but also in the crowd of actors who have won the hearts of the audience with their acting. There are many films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Tal’, ‘Guru’, ‘Raincoat’ in which Aishwarya has created a special place in the hearts of the fans with her acting. Whenever Aishwarya came on screen, she got praise from audiences and critics all over the world, but popular comedian Russell Peters doesn’t think so. He described Ash as the greatest example of nonsense acting.

The story is old. In 2011, Rachel said a lot about Aishwarya, which could upset her fans. Rachel later flew to Delhi for the promotion of the Indo-Canadian film Speedy Sings, in which she herself was in a pivotal role and Akshay Kumar was also seen in a small role. It is said that during this promotion, Rachel said many things about Aishwarya’s acting.





He had said, ‘I hate Bollywood. The movies here are rubbish, pretty horrible. This is my opinion, there must be billions of people who like him. I don’t like this song, dance and drama crying at all. I have never seen a Bollywood movie in my life. I have refused to do this before and will never do it again. I hope some filmmakers will definitely try to make real films.

He then targeted Aishwarya and said, ‘Aishwarya is the biggest example of nonsense acting. She has proven time and time again that anyone with a beautiful face can become a star in Bollywood. Rachel did not stop there. He later commented on Abhishek Bachchan. He had said about Aishwarya’s pregnancy, ‘She could not be a good actress, she is still beautiful today, isn’t that enough? Wise Abhishek, you did him good. ‘



Rachel’s comments caused quite a stir. The actress, activists and fans of the rest of the industry demanded an apology from her. However, the comedian did not apologize for the comments. Akshay Kumar had heard Abhishek Bachchan apologize for the comedian’s statement. In addition, the film’s co-producer Ajay Virmani also had to apologize for Rachel’s remarks.