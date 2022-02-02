Comedian Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery will remain in the hospital for now

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has gained immense popularity by playing the roles of ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Dr Mashoor Gulati’ in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His characters in the show were well-liked by the audience. At the same time, news has come out about Sunil Grover’s health. There is news in the media that recently he has undergone heart surgery. Sunil has undergone surgery at the Mumbai Asian Heart Institute. Reports were blockage in his heart. Due to which his surgery was to be done long time ago but due to work, the surgery got delayed.

A page named Viral Bhayani on Instagram handle has confirmed his surgery with a photo of Sunil. The caption accompanying this photo reads ‘Actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Asian Hospital, Mumbai. He is getting healthy now. Sunil’s doctors say that now he is out of danger and his condition is also improving a lot. Keep praying for Sunil’.

As soon as the news of Sunil Grover’s surgery is known, fans are praying for him and wishing him a long life. Along with this, the fans have requested Viral Bhayani to keep giving her latest photos and her health updates continuously.

Let me tell you, Sunil recently shared a funny post about influencers on his Instagram handle. Along with this, comedians are also seen sharing funny posts with the fans.

Talking about Sunil Grover’s career, he started with the late Jaspal Bhatti. At the same time, he made his debut in the TV world with the show ‘Challa Lalla Hero Bane’. Along with this, he was also seen entertaining people in SAB TV’s first silent show ‘Guntur Goon’. But Sunil gained popularity with his portrayal of Gutthi in Colors’ comedy show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Apart from this, Sunil Grover has also been seen in many Bollywood films, including films like ‘Heropanti’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Zilla Ghaziabad’ and ‘Ghajini’. Apart from this, he has also appeared in webseries ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Tandav’.