Comedian Vir Das made an anti-India statement in America’s live show! Getting trolled; The actor joined hands by posting

A video of Bollywood actor and comedian Virdas is becoming quite viral on social media in which he is being trolled badly due to his controversial monologue given in America. People are expressing their anger on social media about the words of Virdas. Not only this, Kangana Ranaut was also seen hating this video of Virdas, while complaints were filed against the actor in Mumbai and Delhi as well.

What’s the matter: Actually, a video of Virdas has been uploaded on YouTube, in which he mentions ‘2 India’ at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In his monologue, Virdas is heard saying- ‘I come from two types of India.’ In this video Vir Das talks about the internal problems of the country.

In the video, he mentions from the battle of Corona to the performance of the farmers. The way in which Virdas is speaking for the country in the video, his words are being considered ‘against the country’. This video of him is being called anti-national on social media.

In the video, Veer is heard saying- ‘I belong to India where we worship women during the day but incidents like gang rape happen to them at night.’ He is also being called anti-national for speaking these things on an open platform. In such a situation, now Virdas has also presented a clarification regarding his video. Virdas has posted on his Twitter handle that his intention was not to insult the country. He has also described the country as great.

In his post regarding the video, Virdas, with folded hands, wrote- ‘I have talked about two Indias in that video which are very different from each other. As in any country where there is sun shade, there is good and evil. Everything is clear here. He further said in his statement, ‘There was thunderous applause filled with patriotism. It was all for the country we all love. What we believe in and we are proud of.

Let me tell you, Kangana Ranaut was also seen raging on this video of Virdas. He said on his Insta story that ‘Such work is no less than terrorism. Action should be taken against such people. Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha has filed a complaint against comedian Vir Das at the DCP office in New Delhi. He has said in one of his statements, “This is a slur. This is a conspiracy to defame India. It should be investigated.”