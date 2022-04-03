Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa become parents share an instagram post | Comedian Bharti Singh turns mother

Famous TV comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa became parents on Sunday, April 3. Bharti has given birth to a son and Harsh shared this good news with all his fans with a cute picture. The fans of Bharti and Harsh are very excited and their friends have also congratulated the little guest.

Harsh shared a cute picture of himself and Bharti who did a photoshoot before they had a baby. In this picture, Bharti is standing with a basket containing blue flowers.

Sharing this picture, Harsh wrote – It’s a boy. While Harsh’s post was showered with congratulations by his friends and fans, his friends, on the other hand, looked very excited to meet the little guest.

