Comedians turn their attention to abortion

His humiliation is part of his charm, but it has a purpose. Leby wants to give us a picture of abortion, not as a crisis or a moral question, but as a common and confusing medical procedure. The broader context of the show, as he reminds viewers, is the culture of silence surrounding women. From sex education to birth control, she reveals how much is untold, in a hurry, or hidden from view. Leby surprised herself when she called Planned Parenthood, she says, and in asking about the abortion, whispered words. She scoffs at vague commercials for birth control and imagines an honest in which a 37-year-old woman wakes up in a cold sweat and screams next to a mediocre white man, prompting her to eat Cheetos in a hospital room. A scene appears. She gives birth.

Libby doesn’t move much on stage, and her gestures are limited. His comedy relies on his nimble writing, which displays a range and density of edgy jokes—puns, allegories, misdirection. She knows how to set a scene and is mindful of the details of nightmares. She is terrified of horror movies and has a hilariously entertaining podcast, “Wasted”, in which a friend, Halle Kiefer, tells her about the plots of horror movies. It’s like listening to the play-by-play announcer and color commentator on the radio, except with balls or strikes, it’s about beheading and exorcism.

What comes up on the podcast and in this show is a sensitivity to anxiety and fear that is subdued by curiosity. Libby understands that having a baby is a matter of confusion for many, and she admits it, but it’s not her point. She introduces herself as the protagonist of her story, thus describing her attitude towards the possibility of children: “I acted as though my eggs were Fabergé: feminine but decorative.”

In 2004, The New York Times published an article about culture and abortion, titled “Television’s Most Frequent Taboo.” It’s changed. In a short set of “The Comedy Lineup” on Netflix, comic Kate Willett plays a sharp joke About how men who hook up should take care of abortion rights. “I don’t even know if the men I know understand that sex can make a baby,” she said. “They Huh Very worried that sex might make someone your girlfriend. “

Over the past year, the streaming services have released two comedies, “Plan B” (directed by Natalie Morales) and “Unpregnant” (directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg) about girls who seek fertility assistance from a friend. go on the road with These Knockout Buddy movies aren’t explicitly about the recent state-level push for anti-abortion legislation, but they certainly kick off the action, with closed clinics and thinkers providing key plot points.