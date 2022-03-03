World

Comedy Series Starring Ukrainian President Gets Boost in Popularity – Gadget Clock

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Comedy Series Starring Ukrainian President Gets Boost in Popularity – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Comedy Series Starring Ukrainian President Gets Boost in Popularity – Gadget Clock

Comedy Series Starring Ukrainian President Gets Boost in Popularity – Gadget Clock

video presidente ucrania nueva 1234 e1646319755823

Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President.

Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Goloborodko sets about running the country while eschewing the perks of being leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

The show was a hit in Ukraine where it ran for three seasons, and there was a spin-off movie. Interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

Eccho Rights has distributed the program, made by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95, since it launched. The company’s managing partner, Nicola Söderlund, said sales have increased dramatically in the last few days, calling interest in the program “remarkable.”

“It’s quite an old show already,” he explains. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody.”

Channel 4 has announced it has the rights to “Servant of the People” in the U.K. and plans to broadcast an episode on Sunday, alongside a current affairs show about Zelenskyy. Eccho Rights also reported deals with MBC in the Middle East, Greece’s ANT 1 and PRO TV in Romania, as well as broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia. It was not immediately clear who, if anyone, had U.S. rights.

READ Also  Biden approval rating drops below 40% for the first time in an average of major polls

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” says Söderlund. “His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician.”

Zelenskyy’s profile has skyrocketed during the invasion as he a tireless advocates for Ukraine, appearing with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses. Turning down an offer to escape the country and instead pleading for help made him a hero to many watching.

Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 Euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which Söderlund says should offset the money they’ve made from selling the show. The company has also removed any Russian or Russian produced TV shows from its catalog.

Söderlund met Zelenskyy in 2012 when they distributed one of his comedy shows called “Crack Them Up,” where ordinary people have to make comedians laugh. The premise of “Servant of the People” appealed to him right away.

Zelenskyy mined the humor of an ordinary man in a corrupt society riding his bike to the presidential palace, forgoing a pay raise and living at home with his mom. “That was kind of the idea,” Söderlund said, “and I loved it.”

“Servant of the People” won the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

#Comedy #Series #Starring #Ukrainian #President #Boost #Popularity #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment