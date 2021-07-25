Comfort Food Choices Of These 6 Bollywood Celebs – Hrithik likes samosas, Sonam likes pav bhaji, know which dish these stars can’t stop themselves from

Mumbai. Bollywood stars are very cautious about their health and fitness. Being in the entertainment business, stars have to control their diet while focusing on their health and fitness. Nevertheless, when given a chance, the stars are unable to give up the temptation to eat their favorite dish. Let us tell you which dish your favorite star likes very much-

Salman Khan – Biryani

Biryani is very much liked by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The actor loves the biryani made by his mother. The star once said that he goes to Cafe Biryani to eat biryani, which is located opposite Haji Ali Dargah. Apart from this, Salman loves kebabs and modaks.

Shahrukh Khan – Dal-Rice with Pickle

In the matter of food, Shahrukh’s choice is like Delhi people. He likes lentils and rice with pickles. Apart from the food of Delhi, the actor also loves Punjabi chaat. Shahrukh also keeps a good control on his diet.

Sonam Kapoor – Pav Bhaji

Actress Sonam Kapoor loves pav bhaji. According to GQ India, Sonam prefers to go to a pav bhaji shop near Cooper Hospital in Juhu. This is where he also likes the pav bhaji found at Amar Juice Center. The actress also liked Alko Pani Puri’s Pani Puri. His mother likes the street food of Mani Dosa located in Khar. His mother loves pav bhaji found outside Mithibai College, Ayub’s rolls on Kala Ghoda and sandwiches available outside SNDT.

Hrithik Roshan – Samosa

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is called ‘Greek God’, is very desi in terms of food. His favorite dish has samosas on top. It is said that Hrithik can comfortably eat several samosas at a time.

Deepika Padukone – Idli

Deepika Padukone’s childhood has been spent in South India. Perhaps that is why the actress loves South Indian dishes. The actress loves idli and seafood.

Anushka Sharma – Indian Chinese Food

Unlike other stars, Anushka Sharma does not like junk food like pizza, burger. Instead, the actress prefers home-cooked food. Apart from home-cooked food, Anushka loves Indian Chinese food of Bangalore’s dedication.