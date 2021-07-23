Comfort Viewing: 3 Reasons I Love ‘Community’

“Community” is the ultimate postmodern sitcom. The premise is deceptively ordinary: Jeff, enamored of his classmate Britta (Gillian Jacobs), hastily assembles a motley study group of outcasts in their Spanish class, then convinces her to sit down. law degree – the school’s drunken psychology professor Duncan (John Oliver) owes him a favor – but when Duncan refuses to cooperate, Jeff realizes that he will actually need the help of the group. ‘study. The team bond and flourish, with Jeff as the de facto leader, and as the series progresses we follow their journey from classmates to friends.

It’s the elevator pitch. The elevator pitch is the wrong direction.

Dan Harmon, the creator, used “Community” to deconstruct the mainstream sitcom. Looking at the series now, a decade after its debut, it’s no surprise that NBC has had creative conflicts with Harmon and his writing team. (Harmon was fired by the network after the third season, then brought back for the fifth after the fourth faced heavy criticism.)

“Community” is so dark, difficult, and at times idiosyncratic that it doesn’t just seem unconventional – it seems actively hostile to casual audiences, with ratings to match. But those who liked the spectacle tended to do so with passion; fans have been relentlessly defending “Community” as NBC threatened (repeatedly) to cancel it.

In retrospect, it seems like a miracle that “Community” aired. There was nothing else on TV like its mixture of heart and idiosyncratic cultural literacy. And although the show ended years ago, it continues to shape pop culture. Regular series directors Anthony and Joe Russo brought the same playful spirit to the blockbusters they went on to oversee, including several “Avengers” films. Several of the stars also went on to successful careers, most notably Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong. And Harmon finally has a hit: the animated sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty,” which he created with Justin Roiland for Adult Swim, is now in its fifth season and is widely loved.

Time has justified Harmon’s tenacity in realizing his creative vision, whatever the cost to alienate stunned viewers. The proof is to what extent the “Community” remains inexhaustible to review. Here are three reasons why his greatness has endured.