‘Coming Home in the Dark’ review: No picnic

More often than not, movies set and shot in the Antipodes make a convincing case that one should never leave their home. Think scenarios like “Wake in the Fret” (Kangaroo and crazy running amok), “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (missing girls-school adventurers), “A Cry in the Dark” (Dingo, Baby). Directed by James Ashcroft from a script co-written with Eli Kent (based on a short story by Owen Marshall), “Coming Home in the Dark” doesn’t take long to demonstrate that sometimes New Zealand’s high places have a flair. Not worth the day trip.

Beginning with an ominous shot of a Mercedes abandoned on the side of the road, “Coming Home” follows a family of four in a different vehicle. In the back seat, the sons of Jill (Miriyama McDowell) and Hoga (Eric Thomson), contemplate the music. Other than that, everything is friendly and nice. Until the family lays blankets at the picnic spot.