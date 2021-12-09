Coming in the budget of only 70 thousand, this electric scooter gives a long range of 165 km, read full details of price and features

If you want hi-tech features with a long range, then know here the complete details of this electric scooter coming in a very low budget.

Like petrol bikes and scooters in the country, now the range of electric scooters has also become very large, in which you can easily find hi-tech features and long range scooters in every budget.

If you are also troubled by expensive petrol and want to buy an electric scooter that gives a long range in a low budget, then you can know here complete details about Hero Electric NYX HX, Hero Electric NYX HX is a unique styled scooter which has its own unique style. Known for long range and low price.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given 51.2V / 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack in it, along with a 600 watt motor that generates 1300 watts of power, when charged with a normal charger, it is The battery of an electric scooter gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours.

Talking about the driving range of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 165 km after a full charge, with which you get a top speed of 42 km per hour.

Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has given a multi-level feature of smartphone connectivity in this scooter, which includes Bluetooth interface, remote surveillance and self-solving of diagnostic problems.

Along with this, features like digital instrument cluster, telescopic suspension, attractive alloy wheels, separate space for detachable battery, LED headlamps, folding and split seats, bottle holder in the day board have been given.

Apart from this, keeping in mind the convenience and needs of the customers, the company is also giving the option of customizing this scooter, in which you can choose from many options like split seat, ice box, USB port, battery number.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given combi braking and regenerative braking system in this scooter. Talking about this scooter, the company has fixed its starting price for Delhi NCR at Rs 67,540 (ex-showroom).

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can buy it by visiting the official website of the company or by visiting your nearest Hero Electric dealership.