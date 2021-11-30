Coming is another option to save income tax, those coming in 33% tax bracket can get 6.25 percent return

Bharat Bond ETF Phase III is going to be released soon. The government aims to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by opening it, offering an estimated yield of 6.8 per cent. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) will open for subscription this Friday, offering a safe haven for risk-averse investors. The third tranche of the ETF is expected to mature in April 2032. Bharat Bond ETF is an initiative of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance and managed by Edelweiss MF.

Bharat Bond ETF is an initiative of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management under the Ministry of Finance. One can invest as little as Rs 1,000 in Bharat Bond ETF. After this one can invest in multiples of Rs 1000. The ETF tracks the investment results of the Nifty Bharat Bond Index and invests in high quality AAA-rated public sector bonds.

Get better option from bank

Vikram Dalal, Founder, Synergy Capital, said, “For individuals in the highest tax brackets, investing in Bharat Bond ETFs for long-term capital appreciation makes sense. In the current situation, an investor can choose any option better than other popular options like bank fixed deposits or tax-free bonds. He further informed that Bharat Bond would be a safer option as it invests only in long-term central PSUs.

Higher than current market rate of return

If the nominal return on Bharat Bond ETF is 6.80 per cent, and an investor stays invested for three years, the return will qualify as long-term capital gains. If the investor stays invested till the maturity of the ETF, the tax return will be around 6.25 per cent, which will fall under the 33 per cent income tax slab. Which is at least 1.75 per cent more than the existing tax-free bonds available in the market. For example, State Bank of India’s three-year fixed deposit pays higher interest for senior citizens ranging from 5.30-5.80 per cent.

So many crores raised from the first and second installment

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was launched in July 2020. It was oversubscribed more than three times and the government raised Rs 11,000 crore from it. The government had received around Rs 12,400 crore in its first offer in December 2019.