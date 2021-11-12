Commander of Team Adani: Angshu Malik is the CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd. of country’s number-1 edible oil brand – Commander of Team Adani: Angshu Malik is in command of Adani Wilmar Ltd, gave ‘Fortune’ the status of country’s number-1 edible oil brand

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani has overtaken American entrepreneur and e-commerce website Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in terms of earnings. He has reached number three in the list of billionaires of the world. But in taking him and the entire group to this point, his team and reliable soldiers also have an important contribution. Although there are one to one in his team, but the command of Adani Wilmar is with Angshu Malik.

He is currently the CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Wilmar of Singapore. It deals in kitchen essentials like edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar etc. Along with this, the company also deals in essential things used in the industrial sector. It currently has 22 plants in India.

Adani has been a part of Wilmar since its inception in 1999. He moved from the position of Deputy General Manager to the current position in the company. He was instrumental in propelling Fortune as India’s number-one edible oil brand within just 20 months of its launch. His hard work, vision and method of work ensured that Fortune maintains its leadership position till date.

Fortune Edible Oils and Foods under Adani Wilmar’s now brings a wide variety of items, including ready-to-cook items. The company now sells immunity oil, groundnut oil, rice bran health oil, soya health oil, semolina, soya chunk, gram flour, maida, rava, ready-to-eat khichdi, etc.

Prior to joining Adani Wilmar, he was associated with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the head of operations at Dhara. Prior to this, he worked with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Anand in Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Exports. Malik has also done Bachelors in Dairy Technology from National Dairy Research Institute from Karnal, Haryana and PG Diploma in Rural Management from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).