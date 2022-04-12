Commanders may have concocted ‘scheme to cheat fans and the NFL,’ lawmakers tell FTC



The U.S. House Oversight Committee said in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday that Washington commanders could be involved in potentially illegal financial transactions for more than 10 years by withholding ticket revenue and refundable deposits from fans from the visiting team.

In a 20-page letter obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, congressional leaders said they had leaked information that appeared to indicate that the company, including party owner Daniel Snyder, may have been involved in “critical” financial misconduct and withheld millions of dollars from the NFL.

Commanders return arrears to visiting teams: report

“This new information on potential financial misconduct suggests that the decay, led by Dan Snyder, is much deeper than imagined. This reinforces the concern that the company has been allowed to operate with impunity for so long,” said Rep. Caroline Maloney, DN. Y., in a statement.

Representative Raja Krishnamurthy, D-Ill., Added: “The committee, while investigating evidence of sexual harassment and misconduct at work, also uncovered evidence of what appears to be a scheme to deceive fans, and the NFL tells you what you need. Learn about Dan Snyder and how. He is running the company. The question is, are the commanders involved in any other possible wrongdoing and what is the level of incompetence in their leadership? The committee will continue to push for transparency and accountability. To investigate the evidence provided by the commanders’ long-term financial scheme. “

Lawmakers cited the testimony of a former employee who claimed that the party kept two separate financial books – one with low-reported ticket revenue to the NFL and the other with full pictures. The employee said Snyder was aware of the situation.

Ticket revenue is shared with all 32 clubs in the league, 40% of which is deposited in a visiting team fund, according to the Associated Press.

Congressional lawmakers are investigating allegations of misconduct in Washington’s workplace after the League failed to release a report detailing the results of an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation was expanded after the testimony of former employees.

Lisa Banks and Deborah Katz, who represent more than 40 former employees of Washington, released a statement in a letter to lawmakers.

“The committee’s letter to the FTC, the state’s attorney general, and the NFL regarding the fraudulent financial practices of Washington commanders is disgusting,” the statement said. “It’s clear that the team’s misconduct has already gone beyond sexual harassment and abuse of registered staff and has affected the bottom line of the NFL, other NFL owners and team fans. We are proud of many of our clients who have come forward to reveal the truth. At great personal risk to bring it closer to complete transparency. “

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy made a statement to Gadget Clock Digital later Tuesday.

“We have continued to cooperate with the oversight committee and have provided more than 210,000 pages of documents,” McCarthy said. “Former SEC Chair Mary Joe White has been appointed to review the serious issues raised by the NFL Committee.”

Washington issued a statement on March 31 alleging financial misconduct.

“The team explicitly rejects any suggestion of financial inconsistency at any time. We adhere to strict internal procedures that comply with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a world-renowned independent auditing firm and are subject to regular audits. We will continue to cooperate, “said a party spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.