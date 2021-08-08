commentators-cried-after-indian-hockey-team-reaches-into-semifinal-of-tokyo-olympics-odisha-cm-naveen-patnaik-shared-video-message-Indian hockey team started crying while talking about the victory Commentators, CM Naveen Patnaik also gave an emotional message; Watch Video

In the Tokyo Olympics, India may have suffered injuries from most sports, but the men’s and women’s hockey teams are applying the ointment of happiness to those wounds. On Sunday, after 49 years, the men’s hockey team made it to the semi-finals, after which on Monday, the women’s hockey team defeated Australia and entered the semi-finals for the first time.

Many people got emotional on this splendid performance of Indian hockey teams. Meanwhile, a video came to the fore in which the commentators, while narrating the eye-to-eye view of the match on Sunday, themselves became so emotional that they could not hold back their tears. The names of these two commentators are Siddharth Pandey and Sunil Taneja.

Surely this moment was emotional, for this moment people were waiting for the last four decades. This moment was the moment to take Indian hockey to a new dimension. Semi-finals for the first time since 1972 and gold for the last time in 1980. That is, for 19 years, Indian sports lovers were waiting for this happy moment from the field of hockey.

Apart from this, two videos of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also surfaced. In the first video, the CM was seen watching the match of the Indian men’s hockey team and after the team’s victory, stood up and started clapping. He then congratulated the team and sent a message of good luck for the semi-finals.

After this, the second video of CM Patnaik surfaced on Monday after the victory of the Indian hockey team. CM was looking very excited and emotional in this video. He was seen congratulating the Indian women’s hockey team by raising his hands. He congratulated the team as well as wished them all the best for the semi-finals.

Significantly, on Sunday, the men’s hockey team defeated Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals to enter the semi-finals after 49 years. On Monday, the women’s team upset Australia 1-0 to make it to the semi-finals for the first time in Olympic history.





