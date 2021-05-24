Commission to Conduct DV in Online Mode due to COVID-19 @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details





HPPSC Examination Replace 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has determined that the “Analysis course of” for varied vacancies can be performed in Online Mode due to surge in COVID-19 . HPPSC has launched a brief notification in this regard on its official web site. All such candidates who’ve to seem for “Analysis course of” spherical for varied vacancies can verify the quick notification obtainable on the official website–hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The notification additional says,” In view of the continuing Covid19 pandemic, varied restrictions imposed by the State Authorities to break the chain of transmission and in curiosity of environment friendly and continuity in recruitment course of, the Commission has determined that the “Analysis course of” of 15 marks as per Notification No Per(AP.B)B(15)-5/20 dated 17-04-2017 issued by the Authorities (in the Division of Personnel), for Class-III posts, shall now be performed on-line as in opposition to the sooner apply of calling the candidates bodily to the Commission’s premises. A hyperlink for importing of the paperwork shall be activated on the OTR (One Time Registration) portal.”

All such candidates who’ve to seem for the analysis course of for varied vacancies can be knowledgeable in advance via Publish in addition to on their registered electronic mail/cell quantity relating to the date when the portal for importing of paperwork can be activated in order that the candidates have enough time to be ready with requisite paperwork.

Candidates ought to be aware that they are going to have to add the {photograph} (JPEG/PDF format) of the unique paperwork on the portal.

The Commission intends to comply with this scheme for analysis of remaining candidates shortlisted for the posts of Lecturer (College-New) Historical past, Lecturer (College-New) Political Science in addition to Lecturer (College-New) Hindi, for which the results of screening check has been declared however analysis is but to be performed. Candidates shall be notified with additional particulars quickly.

You possibly can verify the main points notification obtainable on the official web site of HPPSC. You possibly can verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

