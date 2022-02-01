Commonwealth Games 2022- After Asian Games Cricket Will Return After 24 Years in Birmingham CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022, Cricket Returns: Cricket will enter the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after 24 years. India will face Australia in the first match on 29 July.

Cricket has returned after 24 years in the Commonwealth Games. India will face Australia in the first match of the Birmingham Games on 29 July. Earlier, after 8 years, the return of cricket was also announced in the Asian Games. Cricket has become the first sport to announce all participants of the Commonwealth Games. In which Sri Lanka will be the 8th team in the women’s T20 tournament.

The league cum knockout women’s tournament Women’s 2020 T20 World Cup will begin with the match between runners-up Australia and India on 29 July. The final and bronze medal matches will be played on August 7. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation made the announcement after Sri Lanka’s victory in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan have already qualified. Women’s cricket is being played for the first time in the Commonwealth Games. Earlier in 1998, once men’s cricket was a part of these games. At that time, the South African team, captained by Shaun Pollock, defeated Steve Waugh’s Australian team by four wickets in the final.

Those games were attended by stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. This time the league cum knockout tournament will start with the match between Australia and India on 29 July. The final will be played on August 7. Barbados, Pakistan, Australia and India are in Group A while England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

ICC, CGF and Commonwealth Games Sri Lanka have congratulated the Sri Lankan team for qualifying. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardyce said, “All the participating teams in the Commonwealth Games have been announced. The eight best teams will play for the gold medal and it will be a very competitive tournament.”

It is worth noting that earlier it was announced the return of cricket after 8 years in the Asian Games. Cricket was first included in the 2010 Asian Games. Then Bangladesh team won the men’s and Pakistan team won the women’s gold medal. Cricket was also included in the last Asian Games held in 2014. Then Sri Lanka in men and Pakistan team in women won the gold medal.