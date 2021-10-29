Communal violence in Bangladesh, claims Foreign Minister, only two Hindus died, one killed himself

In a statement issued on communal violence, Bangladesh’s foreign minister said that such incidents should not happen. Whoever is guilty in this violence, those criminals have been arrested.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has issued a statement regarding the communal violence during Durga Puja in Bangladesh. He has said that no one was raped and not a single Hindu temple was vandalized in the country during the recent communal violence. He described the reports of violence as part of propaganda.

Abdul Momen said that a total of 6 people lost their lives in the recent violence. In which 4 were Muslims and two were Hindus. In the statement, he said that “out of the 2 Hindus who died, one died of normal death and the other died by jumping into the pond. However, he admitted that the idols of deities were vandalized during Durga Puja which is unfortunate.

He said that such incidents should not happen, the government has taken necessary steps to stop it. Whoever is guilty in this violence, those criminals have been arrested and they are in police custody. Momen said 20 houses that were burned in the violence have now been rebuilt. Apart from this, all the victims have also got compensation.

Let us inform that this statement of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh came after the statement of Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmood, in which he had said that elements close to Pakistan, who opposed the 1971 Liberation War, were creating communal disharmony in Bangladesh. want to be born. He also blamed former President General Hussain Muhammad Ershad for bringing religion into the constitution.

At the same time, suspect Iqbal Hussain was arrested from Cox’s Bazar on 22 October in connection with this communal violence in Bangladesh. He is suspected of having a copy of the Quran in a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla.

According to the information, incidents of attacks on temples were seen in Bangladesh after blasphemous posts on social media during Durga Puja festivities. Due to this, 66 houses were damaged by the mob in the past and at least 20 houses were set on fire.