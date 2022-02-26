Communities gather to show support for Ukraine: ‘People are thinking of how not to die tomorrow’



There are more than one million Ukrainian Americans in the United States, many of whom are rallying in support of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

“We accept the standards we exceed,” said Vlad Scots. “This whole war is because Ukraine wants to be independent.”

The Scots moved to Sacramento, California more than two decades ago. At that time he did not speak English. He had no family in the United States. He followed the American dream, alone. Many had the same dream when they immigrated to the United States.

Now, he is watching his own country go to war, wondering if the relatives living there will survive by morning.

“People are wondering how not to die tomorrow. They are trying to calculate an exit, where if something happens they have the nearest bomb shelter.”

Cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia have the largest Ukrainian-American pockets in the country. Many people have gathered in these cities to show their support and protest against the war.

In Sacramento, hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the state capital on Thursday to pray for peace. Some of them, such as Dasha and Olgar, cried when they saw it and uttered it.

“We do not want war because people will be killed, children will be killed. It is terrible,” said Dasha, who lives in Belarus a few months ago.

Olga was on the verge of crying when she asked about her daughter what was happening in Ukraine.

“My daughter, she asked me why this war. Why, people, they have to die? I don’t know the answer.”

Members of other communities attending the rally said it was important to support the Ukrainian community at this time.