Community meeting hosted on Francis Ave Bridge Closure





SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Gary McCarthy announced on February 22 a community meeting will be hosted in Schenectady to discuss the upcoming closure of Francis Avenue bridge. The bridge is scheduled to be closed for construction from March 14 through August 1.

The community meeting will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady, located at 104 Education Drive. The City of Schenectady Engineering Department and project consultants will be present at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions from community members.

Grant program looks to increase tourism at NY canals



In 2018, Schenectady was awarded $3.2 million for repairs to the bridge through the New York State Department of Transportation’s competitive Bridge NY program. The project was awarded to Tioga Construction and includes the replacement of the concrete deck, new sidewalks, and improved lighting.

The City of Schenectady is working with the Schenectady City School District and with neighboring groups to minimize any inconveniences to the community.