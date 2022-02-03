Community Rallies To Help Chef Who Lost Everything In Passaic, N.J. Apartment Building Fire – Gadget Clock



ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family who lost everything in a fire is holding on to hope thanks to their community.

From clothing to hotels and much more, many people have come forward making sure they get through this difficult time, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Wednesday.

Executive chef Juan Peralta is a humble man, who prefers working quietly in the back kitchen of Francesca Pizza and Pasta.

But on Wednesday, he stepped out from behind the counter to express deep gratitude.

“I want to say thank you to all these people, beautiful people. I don’t have words to say how much I appreciate it for me and my family,” Peralta said.

One week ago, Peralta was at work when he received a frantic call from his wife and child. Their second-floor apartment in Passaic was on fire and they were trapped in thick, black smoke.

“I hear my kid screaming, my wife screaming, ‘We stuck! We stuck! We cannot see nothing! Come! Come!’” Peralta said.

READ MORE: 5 Hurt, Dozens Displaced After Passaic Fire

Thankfully, Peralta’s family made it out safely, but he was overwhelmed by the thought of rebuilding everything from scratch.

That’s when the owners of Francesca stepped in.

“I knew we had to do something. I couldn’t let him just lose everything,” co-owner Salvatore Reina said.

Together, the restaurant’s owners pitched in to pay for hotel rooms, while the community of Glen Rock location, where Peralta worked for 14 years, took care of the rest. Customers donated clothing and checks along with handwritten notes.

A GoFundMe page also raised more than $21,000.

“As parents, we stay strong for our children. But inside we hurt, too. That guy is hurting right now,” Reina said.

“My kid now is very shook. He cannot sleep,” Peralta said.

From the initial shock to anger to despair, Peralta says now his heart is full of gratitude, knowing he gained an even bigger family to help his smaller one heal.

Francesca owners said they are helping the Peraltas find a permanent home. People in the community have also promised to donate appliances and furniture when they move in.