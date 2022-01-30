Como La Flor Lyrics – Meaning of Selena’s Best Song in English 2022

como la flor lyrics in english

como la flor lyrics – “Como La Flor”is one of the numerous Selena Quintanilla songs that is redefined in Netflix’s Selena The Series.

Selena’s first major hit in theU.S., the deeper meaning behind”Como La Flor”compares a dying flower to losing love.

Then are the lyrics of”Como La Flor,” restated and explained.

On February 26, 1995, wearing an indelible grandiloquent jumpsuit, Selena Quintanilla performed her final televised musicale at the Houston Astrodome. After her death in March of that same time, the interpretation of”Como La Flor”she sang that day came integrated with her heritage.

Como La Flor is written by Ricky Vela, Pete Astudillo, Selena.

The long, dramatic figure-up to the chorus, playing with followership prospects. The attractive surge at the camera. The hustler lyrics. All together, Selena’s”Como La Flor” performance has all the markings of a megastar — one taken far too soon, and far too youthful.

Given the important place it has in her story, the Netflix show Selena The Series and the Jennifer Lopez-starring 1997 movie Selena both painstakingly recreate the Astrodome performance — and the story behind the creation of the song”Como La Flor”itself.

Selena’s first hit in the United States,”Como La Flor” reachedNo. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs map in 1992 and hitNo. 1 in 2013. Easily,”Como La Flor”continues to be a presence in music. Over on TikTok, Selena’s suckers frequently pay homage to the songster with clever vids that incorporate”Como La Flor’s hand pause. Country star Kacey Musgraves covered”Como La Flor”during a musicale at the Astrodome in 2019, commemorating the notorious performance’s 24th anniversary. And now, there is indeed an option to sing”Como La Flor”karaoke on Netflix.

First released in 1992,”Como La Flor” wasco-written byA.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s aged family, and Pete Astudillo. According to an interview with BuzzFeed News, the words came toA.B. in under 20 twinkles, completely formed.”A lot of songs came presto and some came laggardly; this was one of those that came real presto. It came to me while I was in the shower in a hostel in Bryan, Texas, but in the movie, they put the scene on the machine,”A.B. said.

“Como La Flor” Lyrics in Spanish

Yo sé que tienes un nuevo amor

Sin embargo, te deseo lo mejor

Si en mí encontraste felicidad

Tal vez alguien más te la dará Como la flor

Con tanto amor

Me diste tú

Se marchitó Me marcho hoy

Yo sé perder

Pero ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele

Ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele Si vieras cómo duele perder tu amor

Con tu adiós, te llevas mi corazón

No sé si pueda volver a amar

Porque te di todo el amor que pude dar Como la flor

Con tanto amor

Me diste tú

Se marchitó Me marcho hoy

Yo sé perder

Pero, ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele

Ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele Como la flor

Con tanto amor

Me diste tú

Se marchitó Me marcho hoy

Yo sé perder

Pero ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele

Ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele

Ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele

“Como La Flor” Lyrics in English, translated courtesy of Billboard

I know you have a new love

However I wish you the best

If you didn’t find happiness with me

Maybe, someone else will give it to you Like the flower

That with so much love

You gave me

It withered I’m leaving today

I know how to lose

But, ay ay ay how it hurts

Ay ay ay how it hurts If you see how hurts to lose your love

With your goodbye, you are taking my hearth

I don’t know if I will love again

Because I gave you all the love I could give Like the flower

That with so much love

You gave me

It withered

I’m leaving today I know how to lose

But, ay ay ay how it hurts

Ay ay ay how it hurts

