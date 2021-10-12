Compact SUV MG Astor comes with Personal AI Assistant which will give competition to Creta, Seltos and Duster – Personal AI in compact SUV MG Astor Assistant: Will compete with Creta, Seltos and Duster, know – features and price

The car also has a digital key with Bluetooth technology. You will be able to unlock, lock or drive your car using this digital key in case of an emergency or a lost car.

British auto company Morris Garage (MG)’s Aster was launched in India today. According to the company, this is the country’s first vehicle to come with AI Inside.

In the car’s personal AI assistant, you will get jokes, news, wikipedia, festival gif, head turner and voice commands etc. The vehicle will come with a total of 27 standard safety features and around 49 safety features (depending on the variant).

The vehicle gets six airbags, ABS+EBD+brake assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HHC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), all four discs. Brakes, ISOFIX Child Anchors, Electric Parking Brake with AutoHold, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 360 degree surround view camera, front fog lamps with cornering assist, rear fog lamps, security alarm, rear defogger, heated ORVMs and ultra high Tensile steel cage body.

The Aster is powered by 110PS/144Nm 1.5L petrol and 140PS/220Nm 1.3L turbo petrol engines. This vehicle will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The starting price of MG Aster will start from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while bookings will start from October 21 and can be done online (through the website) as well as offline (dealership). Will be able

You can book online in this way: Visit the MG Motors website (mgmotor.co.in). Then there will be an option of ‘e-booking’ at the top of the home page. If you click on it you will get three options. First – e-book, second – manage booking and third booking status. You can book a car through advance. On clicking on it, a new page will be redirected, in which the details of the vehicle will be asked. Fill the location and contact details along with the vehicle details. To complete the process, ask for OTP on your number and complete the process.