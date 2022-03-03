Company released teaser, know full details of new features and design from launch date

Know the complete details of Toyota Glanza 2022 in New Car Launch, its features and specifications, read full report.

Toyota Motors is about to launch its popular hatchback Toyota Glanza with new features and new design in the domestic market of India, but before launching Toyota Glanza, the company has released the teaser of this car, in which the design and interior of the car to a great extent. information is received.

Talking about the design and features of the car, the company has given this car a new touchscreen infotainment system with a new design, along with voice assistance like.

Apart from this, the company has also changed the AC of this car, while the AC vent has been given below the touchscreen infotainment system, which is further enhancing the beauty of the car’s interior.

In the interior of the car, the company has given the central layer of the dashboard of this car with a piano black finish, with which the lower part of the dashboard has been given seven of a different color scheme, so that the dashboard has been given with dual tone. Since then this car has been made quite differently in terms of features and design.

Talking about the engine of this car, the company is going to give 1.2 liter dual jet mileage hybrid engine in this car which will generate power of 83 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm and with it the option of 5 speed manual and 4 speed AMT gearbox will be given. could.

Talking about the features, it gets features like auto AC, auto climate control, ABS, EBD, ISO fixed child seat anchor rear parking sensor with new touchscreen infotainment system, which can be updated.

After its launch in the hatchback segment, this Toyota Glanza is set to compete directly with cars like Maruti Baleno 2022, Hyundai i20.

The company has not yet made any announcement regarding the price of this new Toyota Glanza, but according to experts, it can launch with an initial price of Rs 8 lakh.

Toyota is going to present this car in the market on March 15, but so far the company has not shared any information about the pre-booking of this car.