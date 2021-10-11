Competitor Amitabh Bachchan taught him Haryanvi: Competitor taught Amitabh Bachchan Haryanvi in ​​KBC 13

Along with the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 stage games, it also often looks a lot of fun.Gets. Host Amitabh Bachchan talks a lot with the contestants and some even share what they have not heard.Now a new promo of the show has come out in which Amitabh is seen learning and speaking Haryanvi dialect from a contestant. In this video, a contestant named Sumit Kaushik is seen sitting on the hot seat. Sumit speaks in Haryanvi, ‘Sir Kant lage rahe ho aap.’ This shocked Amitabh and he said that he could not say ‘can’t’ in English.

Amitabh thought, what is swearing?

Sumit then explains to them that the meaning of Kant in Haryanvi looks very nice. Then Amitabh asks if women can also be called? At this, Sumit explains the trick to them, ‘Someone has to start small. Madam, you look poisoned. Once again Amitabh was surprised and said it was a swear word. Sumit says that if someone looks good, they are calling him a ‘killer feeling’, aren’t they calling him a criminal?



Big Bean liked the supplement

Amitabh likes this supplement in Haryanvi dialect. He asks how do you feel Then Sumit then repeats, Big B enthusiastically says that the poison is on. Let me tell you, in the past Big B was heard speaking or speaking in a regional language, but in Haryana, his saying ‘Poison Lag Raha Hai’ is very much impressing the fans.



Amitabh will be seen in these films

