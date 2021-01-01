Complaint against Randeep Hooda

A complaint has been lodged against Randeep Hooda for making offensive remarks against BSP chief Mayawati. The complaint has been filed by Delhi-based lawyer Dr Satya Prakash Gautam in Delhi’s Karkardoom court.

Dr. Satya Prakash said that he had written a letter to the Delhi Police but no action was taken. According to Satya Prakash, he read an article in which Randeep had made racist remarks against Mayawati. He watched an online video mocking Mayawati, the four-time BSP chief minister.



Insult to the entire scheduled community

Dr. Prakash had written a letter to Shahdara DCP, ACP Shahdara, Delhi Police Commissioner in this regard. In it, he said, it is an insult to the entire scheduled community and the video was deliberately made. It is designed to insult Mayawati and Scheduled Caste women. He had sought registration of an FIR against the actor.

What did Randeep say?

In May 2021, an old video of Randeep talking viral on social media went viral. In the meantime, he talks about telling a ‘dirty joke’. Randeep further says, ‘Miss Mayawati was walking on the road with 2 children. A man standing there asked him – are these two children twins? In response he said – no, he is 4 years old and he is 8 years old. After that the man said – I don’t believe a man can go there twice.

Abhishek Mathew also apologized to Mayawati

Earlier, comedian Abish Mathew had apologized to Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati for an old tweet. In that tweet, Matthew had written insulting things about Mayawati. In his tweet, Abhishek wrote, ‘Mayawati is so ugly … only her idols can stand.’

