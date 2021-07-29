Complaint Filed with Netflix India Against Anurag Kashyap Short Film in Ghost Stories | Anurag Kashyap’s film Ghost Stories in controversy a year after its release, there was a ruckus on this scene

New Delhi: Almost a year after the release of Bollywood veteran filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Ghost Stories’, now a scene of this film seems to be creating a ruckus. Released in the year 2020, this horror film contained four different stories together. The film was directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

Controversy over Anurag’s film

However, the short story of the film against which the complaint is reported was done by director Anurag Kashyap. This is one of the first complaints filed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on an OTT release project after the formulation of the Information Technology Rules 2021 earlier this year.

In which scene there was a ruckus?

In a report published in the English website DNA of gadget clock, based on the report of the English newspaper Mid-Day, it has been told that a scene in Anurag Kashyap’s film in which Sobhita Dhulipala’s character has been objected. is shown eating a fetus after a miscarriage.

No warning given for the scene

According to the complaint, ‘this scene was not needed for the story, and if the makers needed to include such a scene, then it should have shown a warning to the women victims of miscarriage.’ According to the complaint, the complaint should be registered within 24 hours. A Netflix spokesperson said about this, ‘Since it was a partner-managed production, we have asked our partner to share this complaint.’

