Complete schedule of NEET SS released, know here exam dates, helpline numbers, result date and other details

NEET SS 2021: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has announced the NEET SS dates. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) is conducted as a single entrance test for admission to DM / MCh courses. NEET SS is scheduled to be held on November 13-14 for different groups. Students will be able to register for NEET SS 2021 from September 14 to October 4. NEET SS notification has been released on the NBE websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

An NBE statement said, “For details such as eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, pre-admission eligible feeder qualifications and other details for various super-specialty courses approved by NMC and MoHFW, visit NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Check it out in the notification.

For NEET SS 2021 exam, candidates can choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which their broad specialty qualification is eligible at the time of online submission of the application form. 40 percent questions in the exam will be from all eligible feeder broad specialty courses and remaining 60 percent will be from super specialty courses opted by the candidate.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will conduct Social Distancing – Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) in a safe and secure environment, wherever necessary, maintaining social distancing norms. If any candidate has any problem then he can contact on helpline number 022- 61087595. Apart from this, you can also get the solution of your problem by emailing [email protected]

The online application submission process will start from 3 PM on 14th September and will continue till 11:55 PM on 4th October. The window for editing all applications will open from October 8 to 11. After this, the final window for editing photograph, signature and thumb impression will open from October 22 to 24. Admit cards for this will be issued on November 5. At the same time, the exam for this will be held on November 13 and 14. Its result will be released by November 30. The direct link of NEET Information Bulletin is https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=aDZadzVxLzgzVGlMTW5FSHIrekVlQT09.

