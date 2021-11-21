Complete this work by November 30, otherwise you may get upset! Know- What’s on this To-Do List

The month of November is very important for pensioners as they have to submit their life certificates during this time. Failure to do so for any reason may result in their pension being stopped. Apart from this, there are some other important works in the month of November, which you will not have to suffer if you get it done in time.

submit life certificate

Pensioners have to submit their life certificate by 30 November every year to continue getting their pension without any hindrance. If for some reason the pensioner is not able to do so, then their pension may stop, due to which they may have to face problems. Pensioners can submit their life certificate by visiting the bank branch or post office. Submission of life certificate shows whether the pensioner is alive or not. Hence, further pension is released to them only after submission of the certificate.

Registration for admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

The last date to apply for the test to be held for admission to class 9 of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is 30 November. The selection test will be conducted on 30th April 2022 to get admission.

In such a situation, online applications can be made by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (https://navodaya.gov.in/) till November 30. In such a situation, if you want to get your child admitted in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, then for this you will have to register by November 30.

Apply for home loan, interest may increase later

Apart from this, if you want to apply for home loan in LIC Housing Finance then you can get the benefit if you apply before 30th November. In fact, LIC Housing Finance has reduced the rate for home loans up to Rs 2 crore to 6.66 per cent and this offer will be applicable only on home loans taken till November 30. After this the company can increase the interest rates. That is, if you want to apply for a home loan, then you will have to complete this work by November 30.