Composting equipment sale in Troy begins in January

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is holding a Backyard Composter and Rain Barrel Sale for the third consecutive year. The program is open to the public and begins on January 3, 2022.

Backyard composter bins, rain barrels, and other equipment to begin composting at home will available for purchase at a discounted price. All orders must be completed by April 6, 2022.

“Cities like Troy are thinking globally and acting locally to confront the challenges of climate change. By composting at home, Troy residents can help reduce our community’s carbon footprint by keeping compostable items like food scraps out of the garbage and create a renewable resource for backyard gardens. We are excited to offer Capital Region residents access to composting equipment at a discounted price in 2022 and promote the benefits of backyard composting and rainwater capture,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

The pick-up date for the equipment is April 9. The location is yet to be determined. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city says all purchasers will be assigned a pickup time.

For a full list of available items, you can visit the Troy compost sale website.

