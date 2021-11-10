¿Comprar o esperar? Una guía para cambiar de celular



Another problem, however, is that there is no data alignment, which impresses you with more photographs and downloads applications. A quick solution is to get the applications that you don’t use. On the iPhones, Apple offers the Herculean Espacio on the iPhone, which is probably one of the applications that possess more data and utilizes it for ultimate use. On the disposable Android, Google offers a very similar: files.

Algunos is a solution to the problem that is not important. For example, a pair of flattened rolls can cost 200 dollars or more, which is exactly what a new phone needs, like the iPhone SE from 400 dollars or the Google Pixel 4A from 300 dollars. When one represents more than the last thing that a new telephone can do, it may be the moment you think about changing your new disposition to consider a new one.

The manufacturers of telephone publications update the software that incorporates new functions, but also add security vulnerabilities, because it is important to keep your installation in mind. A good general rule is to consider the possibility of updating the telephone when you do not have the latest software updates.

Cellulose Apple received software updates from Cincinnati or its devices (iOS 15 of Apple, which seems to be the same, will be compatible with the phones having the iPhone 6S from 2015). The disposable Android devices received a period of more time: between two and three more.

Even the most important security updates, for some people, can not be a practical change in cellular in any of the software updates, since Sinan Eren, an executive of the firm Barracuda Networks. In the same way, many importers can get a recharge of 100 dollars per cent on the electronics products, which means that their customers have an economical incentive to preserve their disposable durante.

“This is a very difficult situation and, by the way, is very important in security,” he said.

This modus operandi is such a problem. The applications against malware programs, such as Malwarebytes, can make the Android phones with more maneuvering functions much easier. Apple phones can also implement applications like 1Blocker, which blocks the cargo of malignancies on the web sites.

How can I change my life with a new cellular?

It is important to imagine how your life will be with a new telephone, commenting Guy de Wirecutter. If you do not have a camera in the camera and your camera has been photographed, it is possible that a new camera with a better camera will change your experience with the remarkable cellular manera.

But if you use the mobile all over the bus like hackers, send messages and navigate through the internet, one of the newest and most rapid is not a great difference because of the handystociñsti cellulosis.