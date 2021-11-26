Computer and laptop users take care of your eyes like this
While working on the computer, keep the font of the screen dark, keep the background light and use those colors which are soothing to the eyes.
#Computer #laptop #users #care #eyes
Computer and laptop users take care of your eyes like this
While working on the computer, keep the font of the screen dark, keep the background light and use those colors which are soothing to the eyes.
#Computer #laptop #users #care #eyes
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.