Computer Baba’s car going to Burhanpur met with an accident during election campaign, Baba and his disciples were safe

After the accident, Baba lay down on the ground. Baba says it was a conspiracy to kill him. He said that the matter should be investigated. The BJP government is trying to harass them.

The car of Computer Baba of Madhya Pradesh going on election tour was hit by a container near village Jhiri on Indore Ichhapur Highway. Computer Baba survived the accident, but his driver and PA got hurt. He has been admitted to the hospital. Computer Baba was going to campaign in support of Congress candidate in Khandwa Lok Sabha by-election.

Computer Baba was going to attend the meeting of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with sages and saints. The accident happened near Jhiri village at around 12.30 am. There were five other people with him in the car. It is said that the wheel of the trolley coming from the front got punctured and it collided with Baba’s car. After the accident, Baba lay down on the ground. Baba says it was a conspiracy to kill him. He said that the matter should be investigated. The BJP government is trying to harass them.

Computer Baba was on his way to Jobat for election campaign from Kalbhairao temple in Burhanpur. In the accident, his driver Vivek Joshi, PA Sandeep Dwivedi and Jagdev Yadav, who was accompanying him, have been admitted to the hospital. People going with him say that he is campaigning for Congress, so this incident has happened. If the matter is investigated then the truth will come out. Shivraj Sarkar is scared of his popularity.

Computer Baba’s real name is Namdev Das Tyagi. He is very close to senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Computer Baba’s name came in the headlines for the first time in 2018. Computer Baba had opposed Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha elections. He also performed a yagya to win Digvijay Singh. However, in that election, Digvijay Singh was badly defeated by BJP’s Pragya Thakur.

Significantly, in Madhya Pradesh, by-elections are being held for one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats. Although their results will not affect the BJP government, but the Congress is considering these by-elections as a semi-final of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. On the other hand, the BJP is also looking at the results of the by-elections by linking them with the functioning of the Shivraj government. Both the parties have given full force. Whether victory or defeat affects the health of the government or not, the by-elections are going to reflect the mood of the people regarding the functioning of the government.